Not Available

Don José Gran, a rich businessman from Buenos Aires, travels to La Pampa in search for horses. He hires Juan, a noble gaucho that tames horses for a living, to aid him in his search. On that very day, Juan rescues a damsel in distress, María, from a crazed horse. Don José Gran then kidnaps María and goes back to Buenos Aires with her. Juan decides to go uptown and rescue her; a fellow ranch hand, Don Genaro, tags along.