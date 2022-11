Not Available

A father, a daughter, and a story that unites them. A daring look that connects generations and ways of understanding cinema and audiovisuals, starring actor Eduard Farelo and artist Bad Gyal (Alba Farelo), father and daughter in real life and also in the fiction of this campaign, produced by CANADA for the twelfth edition of the Gaudí Awards of the Catalan Film Academy, based on an original idea by Folch.