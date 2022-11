Not Available

Gauge was a post-hardcore band from Chicago's suburbs that existed for four short years in the early 90's. Unheralded but unforgettable, Gauge left a significant impression on a whole scene of kids and bands, many of whom went on to bigger things, like Braid and Cap'n Jazz. After 15 years apart, Gauge reunited in 2010 for a few shows. This is a document of those shows as well as a tribute to a band that left an impact on many still felt today.