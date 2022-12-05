Gaurav Gupta: Market Down Hai

Not Available

'Market Down Hai', Gaurav Gupta's one hour is a spot on culmination of years of observation and personal anecdotes on the Baniya Way of Life. Having experienced that since childhood, he draws his humour and relatablity from his own personal experiences which not only make it engaging but also allow us insights on hacks to survive the word of Business Conquering Baniyas, as he likes to call it. Gupta in his own effortless style and approach to call out and make the best of his own personal experiences, humours us all in this one hour, it's everything but mundane.