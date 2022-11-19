Not Available

On Simon's 29th birthday his father Mogens, who has not been part of his and his older brother Jens' lives for many years, suddenly turns up - declaring that he wants to give him a sports car. Mogens is mentally ill and has been in and out of hospital for years, and as he becomes more and more agitated and violent, Jens has to take him back to the hospital. However Mogens manages to talk Jens into helping him find the car. For one day and one night the two of them drive around Copenhagen looking for the car, and the trip becomes a moving odyssey where father and son will finally get to know one another.