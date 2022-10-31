Gavin DeGraw: Sweeter Live

Not Available

Multi platinum singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw is no stranger to the road, and this live concert event brings home all the action from his sold out summer tour with Colbie Caillat. Filmed in Lancaster, CA in August, this show features Gavin performing hit songs off of his latest album Sweeter, including "Not Over You" and his latest single "Soldier", plus all his greatest hits: "I Don't Want To Be", "Follow Through", "Chariot" and more. DeGraw says, "I had such a great time on the road this summer, I wanted to share my live show experience with my fans. I hope they love it!"