Gavin & Stacey: Christmas Special 2019

Pam would secretly prefer to spend Christmas in Essex as she finds Gwen’s house a bit lacking, but as long as she gets to be a doting grandparent along with Mick and Gwen, it doesn’t really matter where they eat their turkey. Gavin and Stacey’s baby is now nine and for them, parenthood can sometimes be a challenge. Smithy, a committed dad to twelve year old Neil the Baby makes the journey to Barry at weekends and every second Wednesday, whilst Nessa adopts her own brand of Nessa-style mothering. On Christmas Eve, Dawn makes a shocking discovery about Pete that jeopardizes their marriage (again) and a visit to the pub that night is an eye opener in more ways than one.