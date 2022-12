Not Available

Gay as the Sun is an extremely naughty documentary that traces the origins of body shame from Genesis to the infinite. The movie's subject is Billy, who learns to confront his own shame and desire during one long, hot day at an all-male nudist camp. Featuring exclusive interviews and dramatic reenactments, Gay as the Sun will not only change the way you look at documentaries, but about how you view your own body and the universe you exist in.