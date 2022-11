Not Available

Jesus is kicked out of Heaven for being a homosexual, stripped of his powers and cast down to Earth as punishment. He suffers a mental breakdown and creates an alter ego as a wizard. After an altercation, an Atheist jerk, a poor guy down on his luck, and a woman with a strange religious fetish discover his true identity. They ultimately decide to try and help Jesus get his powers back, but not without catching the attention of some maniacal protesters in town.