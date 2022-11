Not Available

Travel to Las Vegas with host Greg Osborne as he takes you on an exclusive tour of the Liberace Museum and Foundation in this program that pays tribute to the flamboyant entertainer. After renowned Liberace impersonator Wes Winters serenades his guests on one of the master's glittering grand pianos, the museum curator talks about Liberace's car collection, jewelry and costumes, and regales viewers with fascinating stories about the piano legend.