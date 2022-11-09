Gay Latino Los Angeles: Coming of Age

Not Available

Gay Latino L.A.: Coming of Age is a documentary following the lives of three young gay Latino men who are searching for their identity as they deal with issues of family, machismo, religion, culture, and living in LA. Sharing their journey with us are Alejandro "Alex" Aldana an undocumented immigrant hipster from Mexico, Brian Pacheco a Salvadoran activist and Berkeley graduate, and Carlos Gomez a Mexican American from South Central Los Angeles who wants to get away from the gang life. The film portrays through footage that is interlaced with poetic visuals of an Aztec dancer in the hills around Los Angeles to covey the independent journey of self-discovery.