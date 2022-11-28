Gay of Thrones 2

Not Available

The second season of Gay of Thrones will blow your mind and load. Watch Paddy O'Brian suck his first cock ever, and what better of a cock than Connor Maguire's hung, uncut dick. Watch these two hunks fuck each other to ecstasy. Johnny Rapid, Gabriel Cross and Darius Ferdynand, have a hot threeway fuck fest filled with cum. Johnny takes his time fucking these two smooth studs, before finally blowing his load in both their faces, proving that it's good to be king. J.P. Dubois offers Jessy Ares a handsome reward for agreeing to fight for him, but Jessy wants something else in return. He prefers to have J.P. choke on his cock before drilling his tight, sweet hole. Theo Ford and Dennis West have some insane chemistry as they suck and fuck until they release their loads.