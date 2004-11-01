2004

In 2004, Log Cabin -- the Gay Republican Club -- was put to the test. President Bush's unequivocal opposition to gay marriage presented them with a stark choice, whether to be good Republicans and support the President, or stand up for their civil rights as gay Americans. This decision afforded them a historic opportunity to affect the election but it also opened schisms that threatened the unity of the Log Cabin itself. In GAY REPUBLICANS politics get personal as the Log Cabin wrestle with an issue that goes to the core of their identity