A man who wants to be the best father. A son who hopes to be the best he can be. A devotion that raises these hopes to the level of prayer. A journey. 'GAYAK' is a movie about a father's unconditional love for his son and the son's journey towards self-discovery set in the backdrop of one of the most unique practices of Catholic devotion, the 'Pagsa-San Juan.' The movie explores intimate relationships-- father to son, son to father, brother to sister, between cousins, and among members of a rural community within the context of faith, love and hope.