Gays in Prison is a documentary that puts Latrice Royale, popular star of RuPaul's Drag Race, front and center, as host, narrator and interviewer as she reveals her own experiences in jail and explores the stories of gay men in and out of prison. The film develops themes of redemption, lessons learned and, yes, even humor and love. The documentary also reveals gay prison pen pals and those on the outside finding love behind bars.