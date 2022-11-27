Not Available

Gaz is a short film from Tocantins that portrays the daily life of José Francisco, a homeless person and collector of recyclable material in Palmas, the state capital. A 58-year-old Maranhense, Gaz is the narrator of his own story, without half words he throws light on the darkness of the loose night. Traveling along the monumental axis of the city, from Praça dos Girassóis to Praia da Graciosa on his bicycle, he takes cans and a trajectory in the streets of the city that date back to April 1990, when he arrived on this ground still in a stoned state.