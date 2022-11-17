Not Available

    Gaze & Depiction is a three-minute visual examination of Laura Mulvey's essay “Visual Pleasure and Narrative Cinema ”. It initially uses the Male Gaze as a conventional introduction method, which traditionally objectifies the woman, then presents it as such convention and openly tries to break it. The film shows the efforts of the character and the director to introduce the female gaze at all points of view: the characters' view within the film, the viewers' view, and the camera's/director's view.

