The President of the United States, Jonathan Caine, prepares to sign a treaty banning chemical weapons. This signature, hoped for many years, is eagerly awaited. However, this gesture for peace does not delight everyone. An unknown terrorist organization appears suddenly. These criminals want to sabotage the treaty. As a warning, they strike a great blow by removing the right arm of Caine and destroying Air Force One, the plane reserved for the President.