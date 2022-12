Not Available

On March 6th GCW presents Take Kare. Watch G Raven takes on Jimmy Lloyd in a No Rope Barbed Wire match and more action you don't want to miss. Current lineup: Singles Match AJ Gray vs Jordan Oliver Singles Match Alex Colon vs Nolan Edward Singles Match Effy vs Atticus Cogar Singles Match Tony Deppen vs Ken Broadway Singles Match SHLAK vs Allie Kat No Rope Barbed Wire Match G-Raver vs Jimmy Lloyd GCW World Title vs Spring Break Show Match Rickey Shane Page vs Joey Janela