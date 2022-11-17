G/D THYSELF: Spirit Strategy On Raising Free Black Children

Not Available

This ritual space extrapolates meditations on raising free Black children from the aforementioned film. The space draws on inspiration from many cultural traditions and over the course of its five months' tenure, the collective will invite guest performers and practitioners to practise and teach the 'spirit strategies' within the space and will programme a series of activations designed to guide the community in maximising the space's use. Mediums will include but are not limited to ritual performance, sculpture and video installations.