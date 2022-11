Not Available

The athletic line-up of the year couldn't get any sexier when cover stud Tyler Alexander heads up the Dream Team. These players go all out to earn a spot on the team and enjoy the perks of fucking the hottest guys in the locker room. Check out the impressive stats of Tyler's co-stars Bobby Clark, Jayden Ellis, Lance Luciano, Luke Marcum, Nick Parker, and Zachary Perry; we're certain you'll have your cock out, jacking along to their every move, ready to cream with the Dream Team.