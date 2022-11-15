GE Smith: 50 Watt Fuse

Not Available

GE Smith is a Rock/Doc featuring David Lindley Written and directed by Taylor Barton. GE Smith is an important figure in the history of American music. He is a true musicologist that has an enduring passion for the music he plays. His stories are colorful and textured; from GE on a Jimi Hendrix riff in a Little Richard song to auditioning for Dylan, GE tells an intimate, intriguing story of what sustains an axe man through his music. Featured performances, live shows, cameos and appearances include Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, David Broza, Jimmy Buffett, Rosanne Cash, Rodney Crowell, Michael J Fox, Hall & Oates, Hot Tuna, Randy Lerner, John Leventhal, David Lindley, Roger McNamee, Lorne Michaels, Scotty Moore, Charlie Sexton, and The Cleveland Browns. GE's funny musings illustrate the true essence of “the definitive sideman.” Musings and performances: Bob Dylan, Rosanne Cash, Hot Tuna David Lindley.