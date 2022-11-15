Geceler Bizim

Not Available

One night, 18 year old Lena is bitten by Louise, leader of a female vampire trio that are as deadly as they are beautiful. Her newfound vampiric lifestyle is a blessing and a curse at the same time. At first, she enjoys the limitless freedom, the luxury, the parties. But soon the murderous blood lust of her comrades in arms proves too much for her, and she falls dangerously in love with Tom, a young undercover cop. When she resolves to turn her back on the bloodsucking band of sisters, Louise fury knows no bounds. Lena will have to choose between immortal love and immortal life.