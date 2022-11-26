Not Available

The dual lives we lead, that virtual alter ego we all have nurtured and empowered, The Indian "Geek" today is no longer that lad who sat in a corner. He could be that carefully framed pic on Instagram to that deadly opinionated Twitter handle or maybe that pop philosophy spitting Facebook page or that revolutionary blog that was created to change the world or just plain drowned into the Audio-Visual black hole "You-Tube". Day dreaming now has a new address, the world wide web. Dream on ! May the force be with the Geek !