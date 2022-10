Not Available

Geek War tells the tale of a mysterious VHS tape that dwells in the comic book shop of Deathbone (Billy Garberina), the eccentric barbarian shop owner. Deathbone has priced this tape at 1500 bucks and in 25 years nobody has ever forked over the cash to buy it, until now. Thus begins the Geek War. Both Max and Papillion fight to claim the tape as their own from the clutches of Tangerine, the hot girl in question.