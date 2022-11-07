Not Available

Delhi-based Kamla lives a wealthy lifestyle along with her widower dad, Dindayal, and is a popular stage singer and dancer. She goes for a holiday in scenic Kulu, meets with flute-player and singer Sarju, and both fall in love with each other and both decide to get married. Kamla returns home and convinces her employer, Kunver Shamsher Singh, to let Sarju also sing on stage. Shortly thereafter Sarju and his sister, Janki, move in with them. Sarju is given a new look and name, Suraj Kumar, and soon Kamla and Suraj become a popular stage and singing pair. Kamla arranges for Janki's marriage with Agra-based Ashok, while her dad also finalizes her very own marriage with Suraj on the same day. On the way back from Agra, Suraj's has an accident, he does survive but is grievously injured. After he recuperates he finds he cannot speak due to a brain blood clot. Janki's marriage takes place and she re-locates to Agra.