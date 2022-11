Not Available

Two drunk guys on a boat are out being drunk guys on a boat when suddenly the boat is rocked. And not in the “If this boat is a rockin’, don’t come a knockin’” type way! Outside, a giant mass of hair is rising up from the ocean depths. They freak, and soon the hair is smashing in and grabbing them as the boat is getting smashed up. It is a giant monster with long creepy hair!!!!!!