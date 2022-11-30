Geidar Aliev

Not Available

Andrey Konchalovsky's project "the Burden of power" is about unpopular decisions of heads of state and political figures in power. The heroes of the cycle "Burden of power" can not be called fighters for liberal ideas, but they paradoxically had a huge impact on the fate and development of their countries. The film about Heydar Aliyev is part of Andrey Konchalovsky's cycle "the Burden of power" about the great politicians of the twentieth century. This cycle began with a film about Yuri Andropov. It was Andropov who promoted Heydar Aliyev as a politician, because he saw him as a close associate in the upcoming reform of the Soviet Union. Unfortunately, the story followed a different scenario: the USSR collapsed, and Heydar Aliyev was thrown out of politics. But he managed to return to it as a winner, overcome the turmoil, become the President of Azerbaijan, and give his people confident guidelines for moving into the future.