Geistreiche Weihnachten

Allen Karroll hates Christmas ever since his ex-girlfriend humiliated him in front of thousands of people one Christmas. As a man who writes greeting cards for a living, this proves to be a hinderance. He also hates the man who lives across the street, Zeb Rosecog, who seems to take delight in tormenting him, who also happens to be the former CEO of Karroll's greeting card company. One day, Karroll is visited by the ghost Jacob Marley (related to Bob Marley), as well as the ghost of Christmas present, past and future (in that order) who all happen to have come to the wrong address, and had actually meant to visit Rosecog. During this experience, Karroll learns a lot about himself as well as Rosecog, and discovers that he and Rosecog have a lot in common, and decides to help Rosecog to see the light, and rediscover the joy of Christmas.