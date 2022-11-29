Not Available

Geki iki okusama: Shikumareta kairaku

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Shinichi and his younger wife, Saki (Marina Yuuri), are newly married, but Shinichi's thin salary makes life difficult and Saki is looking for a part. After that, Saki, who won the public corporation apartment that she applied for in commemoration of her engagement, becomes close to a woman named Mika who lives in the room next to her and lives with her unemployed husband. One day, Mika learned that Saki was looking for a part, and brought a bottle of umeshu, which her parents had made. And Saki knows that this plum wine is Mika's source of income that supports her husband who is unable to get a job...

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images