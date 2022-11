Not Available

After 15 years of living as computer data, Ultraman has finally found a suitable human being, Daichi Oozora, to use the XDevizer and regain his Ultra warrior form — thus becoming Ultraman X, ally of the monster-fighting science patrol XIO. X quickly finds his hands full, though, when a greedy treasure hunter accidently breaks an ancient seal of the Baradhi ruins, unleashing the imprisoned monster Zaigorg.