Гектар - Байанайдаах сир

Arian has been living in the city for so long that he is no longer used to the country lifestyle. But the homesickness takes its toll. Our hero, along with his best friend Timur, goes to the forest to hunt. They arrive at a remote, wild place - an ancient hunting ground owned by Ariane's grandfather. There is a threat hanging over this land - the modern world with its mercantile values has reached this forest. But the friends don't know anything about it yet and are having a great time. And then a misfortune occurred. Ariane and Timur are left alone with the forest, in which, as it turned out, they are completely strangers. Our heroes find themselves in the thick of things, surrounded by enemies and unexpected friends. Will they be able to protect their grandfather's legacy and save their ancestral lands from alien, greedy hands?