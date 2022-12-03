GELATO: A timeless passion

Not Available

Everyone knows what ice cream is. That ice cream, even more than pizza and pasta, is associated with Italy and Italians is a fact. But how this icy delight is born and where it comes from is by no means clear. Ice cream hides a mysterious past. The film reveals the origins and investigates the myth of ice cream retracing its evolution, from the royal courts to the subsequent exit on the streets. A path that has led to its widespread diffusion in the world and has allowed different "interpretations" according to the different cultures. In this journey through time, the film shows how the invention of ice cream, its production and its distribution are closely linked to the social and economic transformations that have affected the last two centuries. Making ice cream is a bit of an art and a bit of a craft, but it sure is a way of life.