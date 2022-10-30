Gem of the Rainforest

Not Available

This is the story about a rediscovered two-faced diamond mask. Stolen from Africa some 300 years ago, the mask surfaces in the hands of Texas resident Dr. Dye Oppenheimer (Joe Grisaffi). When Oppenheimer decides to exhibit the artifact, geologist and anthropology professor Dr. Catherine "Cat" Ileka (Kae Shakir) and her friend Sweetwater Brown (Perez Egbi) confront Dr. Oppenheimer and his accomplice Jesse Holland (Ramsey Nouah) about the mask's origin. They then attempt to steal the mask and take it back to Africa.