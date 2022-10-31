Gemerlapan

Not Available

Pam intends to sabotage Mimi and her friends participation in a singing competition but Wara spills the beans. In retaliation they give Pam a drug which makes him loses his memory. Mimi and her friends’ performance is applauded while Pam’s is ridiculed on stage because he forgets the lyrics of his songs. Pam is upset and he destroys the electric guitar and a drum belonging to Nell’s band. Nell has to make do with an acoustics guitar. Mimi and her friends emerge as winners but they offer to share trophy with Nell.