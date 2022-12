Not Available

As children in the late ’90s, three friends Rith, Sovan and Dara promised one another that they’d grow old together, working at a restaurant on the beach. But circumstances have separated them, and 15 years later, Dara’s death brings Rith, now a police officer, and Sovan , a gangster, together again. They are travelling through southern Cambodia, and Sovan is carrying $3 million worth of diamonds – without Rith’s knowledge.