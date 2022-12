Not Available

Commissioned by The Art Galleries at TCU, "gendersick" was made in collaboration with a current TCU student. Using interview audio and 16mm film shot around Fort Worth, Baseman presents a personal account that provides a brief glimpse into the life of one asexual and agender person. The film is both affective and provocative, as the personal narrative of the student's experiences reveals daily challenges and encourages empathy and understanding.