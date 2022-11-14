Not Available

Rai has an ambition to finish his novel, entitled Genderuwo that he is working on. In the process of writing, Ray gets spiritual voices that influence him to become a different person. Rai even dares to kill his wife, Asti only because she tears papers of his writing that will be the material of the novel. Rai is later arrested. Nevertheless, because he is considered mentally sick, Rai is placed in an asylum. However, he runs away and hides in Nanda’s house. In his hide-away, Rai experiences strange things about Nanda.