Country superstar Gene Autry stars in four episodes of his eponymous 1950s TV show, which features plenty of songs and Western action. The title episode, "Gold Dust Charlie," finds Gene tracking a killer. He's framed for rustling in the series premiere, "Head for Texas;" robberies plague gold shipments in "The Doodle Bug;" and local tribes are accused of murder in "The Silver Arrow." Sheila Ryan, Pat Buttram and trusty horse Champion co-star.