Not Available

In the year 2310, a new sport, GENE-FUSION is all the rage! In this exciting game, specially-trainer athletes, called Fusers, design their own super-creature by combining three forms of animal DNA... Four teens, seemingly plucked from obscurity, are trained to be Fusers. They become instant celebrities they perform before sold out crowds. But what hey don't know is that each of them has a role to play in an alien conspiracy to take over the world. Only through learning to work together as a team can these four young heroes take on this alien threat and save the planet from destruction