Genealogies of a Crime

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Madragoa Filmes

At her son's funeral, Solange, a lawyer famous for losing hopeless cases, agrees to defend René, her son's age, accused of murdering his wealthy aunt, Jeanne, who's part of the Franco-Belgian Psychoanalytic Society, known for odd views and methods. She reads Jeanne's journal, documenting René's criminal tendencies. Solange believes him innocent, manipulated into the murder or framed. Odd psychiatrists turn up, including Georges Didier, who runs FBPS, and his rival, Christian, who believes crime originates in a story's taking hold of a person. After the verdict, René and Solange's relationship changes, Georges and his society commit a bizarre act, and the police record Solange's story.

Cast

Catherine DeneuveJeanne / Solange
Michel PiccoliGeorges Didier
Melvil PoupaudRené
Andrzej SewerynChristian
Bernadette LafontEsther
Mathieu AmalricYves

