General Douglas MacArthur Return of A Legend

General Douglas MacArthur was one of America's greatest and most complex commanders, a warrior so tough and determined that he helped win World War II with a simple promise: I shall return. MacArthur was a soldier's soldier: the son of an officer, the star of West Point, and the Army's youngest-ever full general. He was already a retired hero when he was recalled in 1941 to face his biggest challenge--defending an unprepared Pacific force against a seemingly unstoppably Japanese war machine. But everything about MacArthur’s life was extraordinary; his army brat childhood to his rogue war in Korea, and his magnificent stand in the Philippines to his head-to-head confrontation with an angry Harry Truman. With rare footage and interviews with MacArthur's comrades, family, and friends, this compelling BIOGRAPHY program reveals the man who remains a hero to millions.