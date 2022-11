Not Available

Filmed on January 1, 1899, this Edison short shows a victory march by General Lee and the Seventh Army Corps. When watching these early films it's best to look at them as a newsreel because you're really not going to get any type of entertainment like we expect from films today. There isn't any story, performances or direction here and instead we pretty much just see a part of history as these men, war vets of course, are being celebrated for their jobs.