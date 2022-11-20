Not Available

Phil Morton's General Motors video art work was created in 1976. Then based in Chicago, the late Phil Morton created this project as a playful and critical video response in conversation with a local General Motors dealership from whom he had purchased a van. Produced at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (where Morton founded the Video Area), this work includes "Phil Morton and Friends" such as Dan Sandin and Tom DeFanti who collaboratively developed the early Video Art scene in Chicago.