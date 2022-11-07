Not Available

General's Son 3

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Taehung Pictures

The General's Son is set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, when the oppression of the imperial rulers is escalating in the streets of Seoul. Starring Park Sang Min (Tube) and Shin Hyun Jun (Face), The General's Son is a winning mixture of fast-paced action and colonial Korean realism, which helped the film become one of the biggest domestic hits of the 1990s.

Cast

Park Sang-minKim Du-han
Shin Hyun-joon
Kim Seung-wooTwin Blade
Oh Yeon-sooJang Eun-shil
Kim Hae-gonKing Devil

View Full Cast >

Images