General Schwartzpot Hunts Pink Tigers In The Sahara Desert

It’s the Gulf War. Two soldiers, an American and an Iraqi, find themselves lost in the desert, and the relationship between them is seen through the eyes of an iguana. The American is trying to get through to headquarters so that he can be rescued. The Iraqi flatters the American, deferring to him as General Schwarzpot, and is willing to humiliate himself just to get some food and drink. When it becomes clear to the American that the Iraqi is hiding drugs, he promises him a good, rich life in America. At the moment of truth, though, he will leave him to his fate.