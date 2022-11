Not Available

Kung fu fans know well the legends of the 18 Bronze Men and the 108 Wooden Men of Shaolin, and in this fast-paced martial arts adventure, a whole new myth comes to the screen with the completely original tale of the 18 Stone Warriors. After the famous General Stone is stricken down in battle under mysterious circumstances, his talented son Flash Legs (Tan Tao Liang) vows to investigate the strange death and get to the truth of the matter.