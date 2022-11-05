Generation

1969

Jim Bolton, a well-off businessman from Chicago hears that his daughter Doris is pregnant in New York. Since he did not even know she was seeing anyone he fears the worst. Unbeknownst to him, his daughter and the father of his grandchild, Walter marry shortly before Jim's arrival in New York. Upon his arrival he is shocked to hear that Doris and Walter plan not only a natural childbirth but the birth will take place in their apartment NOT a hospital. To make matters worse, Walter states that he personally will deliver their child. Jim at first doubts Walter's sincerity and expertise but begins to gain respect for Walter after he calls in a doctor to consult and is told that Walter is very prepared for almost any contingency.