The documentary Generation ’89 portrays the so-called Generation of the Great Change. They are the members of the first generation who lived their own adulthood in the Third Republic. Young people, currently in their thirties, most of them were sitting at school in 1989. They were born in around 1968. The system change reached them during their university studies, which allowed them to decide about their own future freely and independently. The documentary allows an inspection into the individuals of the Generation ’89, who were mature adults when entering the Third Republic. Generation ’89 shows their heroes’ success and failures, worries and fears, as well as, presents the past two decades of the Polish freedom.