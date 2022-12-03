Not Available

For decades, the American political system has seemed incapable of taking on climate change at the scale necessary to address the growing crisis. In November 2018 the youth-led organization Sunrise Movement and the youngest Congresswoman-elect in history, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez occupied Nancy Pelosi’s office. Their demand: a “Green New Deal”. It set off a firestorm, birthing both an ascendent political movement and intense opposition. Generation Green New Deal looks at the revolutionary political idea and the people behind it, featuring Naomi Klein, Bill McKibben, Varshini Prakash, Rhiana Gunn-Wright, David Wallace-Wells, Abdul El-Sayed and more.